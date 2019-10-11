Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price at $143.00

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $660,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $1,655,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,687 shares of company stock worth $5,270,682. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.