Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $51.80

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 471,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,513. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 441.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 81,533.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

