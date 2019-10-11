Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the August 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 31,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,143. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of research firms have commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

