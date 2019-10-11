Buckingham Research Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $165.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.04. Watsco has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Watsco by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.