Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,240 ($29.27).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Burberry Group to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,008.57 ($26.25).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,982 ($25.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,002.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

