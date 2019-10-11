Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$23.77 during midday trading on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

