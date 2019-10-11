Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 360 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.