Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.71 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 39.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 122,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 362,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

