Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.87. 1,020,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

