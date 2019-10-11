Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 664 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $139.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $147.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,681.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

