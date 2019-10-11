Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $5,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 88,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 77.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.31. 4,038,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average is $202.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

