Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,325.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 127,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $$21.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 291,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,879. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.