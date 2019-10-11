Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $9.98 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $358.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 177,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

