Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Air Partner stock opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Air Partner has a twelve month low of GBX 68.53 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.02%.

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

