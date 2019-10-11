Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

CNQ stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.284 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,576,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,455 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,604,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

