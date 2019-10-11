Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 913.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,509,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,279. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.