Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.73

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.73 and traded as low as $63.00. Capital Drilling shares last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 16,967 shares traded.

CAPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.73. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Capital Drilling’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

