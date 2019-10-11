Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 30th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 102,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, insider Timothy Kyle Schools acquired 32,446 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,992.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,992.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,439 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

