Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have commented on CRCM shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Care.com stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 394,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Care.com has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $167,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

