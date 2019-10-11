Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.13 ($100.15).

AFX stock opened at €102.50 ($119.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a one year high of €111.50 ($129.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 59.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.00.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

