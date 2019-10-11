Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at FinnCap

Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) had its target price cut by FinnCap from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of CTP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 57 ($0.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,773. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Castleton Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.90 ($1.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.77.

Get Castleton Technology alerts:

About Castleton Technology

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Castleton Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castleton Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.