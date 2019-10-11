Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.80

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 1054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 450,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 228,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 164,802 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

