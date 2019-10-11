Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,580 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after acquiring an additional 995,203 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

