CatoCoin (CATO) Price Down 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

CatoCoin (CURRENCY:CATO) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One CatoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. In the last week, CatoCoin has traded down 67.7% against the dollar. CatoCoin has a market capitalization of $25,637.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CatoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CatoCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00204117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.01054799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00088326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CatoCoin Profile

CatoCoin’s total supply is 14,242,245 coins. The official website for CatoCoin is catocoin.net. CatoCoin’s official Twitter account is @catocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CatoCoin

CatoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CatoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CatoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CatoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CatoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.