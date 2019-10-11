Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.05) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.27).

CEC1 stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €4.90 ($5.70). The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of 32.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.86 and a 200 day moving average of €4.98. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €6.88 ($8.00).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

