Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.08. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

