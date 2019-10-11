Celanese’s (CE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.11.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 789,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.