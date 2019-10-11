Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a $16.50 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

