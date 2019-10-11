Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.43

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.43 and traded as high as $37.85. Centaur Media shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 12,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.43.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.49%.

In other news, insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54). Insiders have acquired 52,103 shares of company stock worth $2,082,502 over the last ninety days.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.