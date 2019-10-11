Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAML. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.96).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON CAML opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.