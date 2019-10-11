Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

CPF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 1,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $789.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo acquired 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,674.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine acquired 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.