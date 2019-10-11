Centrality (CENNZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $486,896.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $95.43 million and approximately $486,896.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.01013524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,555,638 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

