Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Century Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.00. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $499.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,451 shares in the company, valued at $58,808,503.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 532 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.42 per share, with a total value of $45,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,088,784.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

