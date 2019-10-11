CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on CEVA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,263. CEVA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.44 and a beta of 1.55.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CEVA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 43.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 13.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

