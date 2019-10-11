CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on CEVA and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.70 million, a P/E ratio of 257.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

