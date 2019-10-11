Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.84, 2,727,071 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,601,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $328,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,790 shares of company stock worth $799,332. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chemours by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chemours by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

