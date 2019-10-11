China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.75

China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Everbright International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded China Everbright International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77.

About China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

