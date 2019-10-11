China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 668,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 392,458 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

