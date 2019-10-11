China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Short Interest Up 98.3% in September

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 30th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CHA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

CHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 6.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

