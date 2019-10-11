Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $155.39. 2,214,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

