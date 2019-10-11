CIBC Reiterates “$327.00” Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

CIBC set a $327.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $240.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.73.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.01. 449,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

