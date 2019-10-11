CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.87

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.90. CIELO S A/S shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 38,578 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

