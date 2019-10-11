Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.07. 366,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.37 and a 200 day moving average of $238.46. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $270.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

