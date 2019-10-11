Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to Buy at Vining Sparks

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by Vining Sparks to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Vining Sparks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE:C traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 14,479,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,617,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

