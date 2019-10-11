Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,603. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

