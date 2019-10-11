Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,018. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,511 shares in the company, valued at $33,497,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

