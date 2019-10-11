City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.65), approximately 67,168 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 53,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.69).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPC shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of City Pub Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.31.

City Pub Group Company Profile (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

