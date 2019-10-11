CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the August 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director William Gray Stream acquired 3,000 shares of CKX Lands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 24,376 shares of company stock worth $243,202 over the last quarter.

Shares of CKX stock remained flat at $$9.66 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

