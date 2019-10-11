Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $201,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock worth $1,998,563. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,564,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 921,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

