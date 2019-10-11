Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($18.16) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,339 ($17.50).

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 833 ($10.88) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 889.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 958.15. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 208.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Keher acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

